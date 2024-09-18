Homecoming week for the Parker Pheasants kicked off on Monday night with Coronation. Parker Homecoming Royalty candidates for 2024 were Myles Meyer, Landon Beck, Michael Even, Alek Kuchta, Jevin Erickson, Halle Berens, Lauren Patten, Mallory Mitzner, Meah Wright and Jenna VanVelzen. Michael Even was crowned Homecoming King, and Mallory Mitzner Queen.The Homecoming parade will take…
Latest News
- Parker Homecoming King and Queen crowned
- Centerville Homecoming Royal Court announced
- Viborg-Hurley prepares for Homecoming week
- Brad Schardin receives Eminent Service Award from East River Electric Power Cooperative
- Mobile Disaster Recovery Center ready to help residents affected by summer storms
- Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Laurel Olson Eggers
- Rhonda Lynn (Mills) Hellenga
- Wilbert Wieland
- Bearcats drop three set match to AC/DC