Parker Homecoming King and Queen crowned

Homecoming week for the Parker Pheasants kicked off on Monday night with Coronation. Parker Homecoming Royalty candidates for 2024 were Myles Meyer, Landon Beck, Michael Even, Alek Kuchta, Jevin Erickson, Halle Berens, Lauren Patten, Mallory Mitzner, Meah Wright and Jenna VanVelzen. Michael Even was crowned Homecoming King, and Mallory Mitzner Queen.The Homecoming parade will take…