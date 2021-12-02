Parker Public Library participates in “Read for the Record”

By | Posted December 2nd, 2021 |

On Thursday, Oct. 28, Parker Public Library again participated in Jumpstart’s 16 Annual Read for Record since 2014.  Twenty-five children and adults took part in the international event as Parker Librarian Kathy Rand read the featured story this year, “Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon.” This book, written by Kat Zhang, celebrates cultural symbols, family, and self-affirmation.  “Make Your Own Dragon” Take & Make kits were available for everyone.

Sharing high-quality picture books with young children are at the core of Jumpstart’s mission.  Each year, Jumpstart selects a campaign book that fosters language and social-emotional development, honors the diversity in our world, has a strong narrative, and appeals to young children. That book is read across the country and worldwide by adults and young readers on Read for the Record Day.  

