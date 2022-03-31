Parker Public Library to celebrate National Library Week

Mar 31, 2022 | Home, News

National Library Week (April 3 – 9, 2022) is a time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions and promote library use and support. The theme for National Library Week 2022 is “Connect With Your Library.”  First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country…

