National Library Week (April 3 – 9, 2022) is a time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions and promote library use and support. The theme for National Library Week 2022 is “Connect With Your Library.” First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country…
Latest News
- Presenting the 2022 Senior Class at prom
- Parker Wins State Visual Arts Championship
- PARKER PRIDE
- Names Released In Lincoln County Fatal Crash
- Lennox Area Ministerial Association
- Future Farmers of America Week
- Parker Public Library to celebrate National Library Week
- Winter sports awards presented
- March 31, 2022
- Historical evidence found northwest of town