Parker School Board discuss the small pieces of a full sports co-op with Marion

By | Posted December 29th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

When it comes to high school, co-op schools can help build and create a program in sports or give other students a way to connect with other students from different schools.

During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, a full sports co-op was suggested with the Marion School District. The decision came after an open dialog between the Marion school board members and Parker school board members. 

Board member Ransom Jones explained that Marion was open to a full sports co-op and recognized that each school would benefit from the co-op. However, Marion was also discussing co-oping with Freeman after Canistota voted to dissolve it’s co-op with Freeman. 

Jones said when it comes to the exploring phase, the Parker School board members reached out to other co-op schools that have successfully gotten feedback. They spoke with Mc-Cook Central-Montrose and found out how the co-op functions for sporting events. 

Jones asked the board what they were looking for when negotiating the terms with the Marion School District.

According to research, co-ops are based on the percentage of enrollment when it comes to determining events and in specific locations. For example, if Parker has 490 students and Marion with 189, it would be based on the percentage defining the number of events each school would have in their location. Superintendent Donavan DeBoer estimated the rate to be 65 percent for Parker and 35 percent for Marion. 

Parker School Board president Jason Chester noted that the Marion School Board mindset is that their co-op for football with BEE (Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan) is a hardship contract. Marion has no mention of their name or games in the community. According to the two boards’ discussion, Marion was willing to give sports events up but looking to be an active partner in the process.

Jones explained that a full sports co-op would be equitable, and Marion would have an identity with hosting events in the community. 

Since Parker is the more prominent school, a “ParMar” Pheasant would be appropriate for a team name or a place to start. Marion does have a basketball court that would have a significant value when athletes need immediate space to practice. 

Board member Jim Even noted he would not be opposed to having the middle school practice in Marion and the high school practice in Parker. 

DeBoer explained that co-op practices and games are based on percentage to the schools. However, he believed some of these items would work themselves out, with football being a tad trickier because of travel time. With the percentage deal, Marion would be allowed their homecoming football game. 

If the co-op moves forward, the Parker Board wants a full sports co-op to become Parker-Marion Pheasants. 

Jones feels that Parker has well-branded their school colors of the years when representing the Parker Pheasants and showing Parker Pride. He believes that there was no need to change uniforms or colors. 

Parker board member Matt Rand stated that he grew up in Marion and has not seen a “Bear” since high school. Being involved in several co-ops, he believes Marion has lost their identity. 

Parker board member Greg Simmermon agrees he doesn’t want to see the school spend thousands of dollars on all the changes for a one-year contract. He would like to see a three-to-five-year agreement with Marion School District. 

Parker Business Manager Jim Vogel would keep track of the financial numbers with the physical management. Vogel said Parker had co-oped before and it is manageable, and co-ops come and go. 

Jones believed that with a positive spin from both school districts, there would be support from the communities and local businesses. The schools will find success when both Parker and Marion athletes work together.

