Parker to offer free meals for students

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor



On Monday, Sept. 28 the Parker School District announced that beginning Thursday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Dec. 31 or until funds are diminished, the USDA will be paying for all school meals for all Parker students.

According to Superintendent Donavan DeBoer, Parker has been working on the paperwork for the past three to four weeks and has been waiting for the federal government to approve them.

The program, created when COVID hit, was designed to make sure that all students were getting fed even though they may not be in school.

DeBoer said that the only difference is now school is in session but kids will still be able to get two meals at school for free.

Because this is a federal program and all Parker students are eligible, parents do not need to sign up, register or do anything to take part in it. The program will provide one breakfast per day and one lunch per day for any enrolled Parker School District K-12 child.

Please understand that a child’s lunch account will be charged for any extra milk, second entrée, or ala carte item if they desire any of these items beyond the free meal. Students must have a positive lunch account balance in order to purchase any add-ons unless paying with cash.