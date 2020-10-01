Parker to offer free meals for students

By | Posted October 1st, 2020 |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

On Monday, Sept. 28 the Parker School District announced that beginning Thursday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Dec. 31 or until funds are diminished, the USDA will be paying for all school meals for all Parker students.
According to Superintendent Donavan DeBoer, Parker has been working on the paperwork for the past three to four weeks and has been waiting for the federal government to approve them.
The program, created when COVID hit, was designed to make sure that all students were getting fed even though they may not be in school.
DeBoer said that the only difference is now school is in session but kids will still be able to get two meals at school for free.
Because this is a federal program and all Parker students are eligible, parents do not need to sign up, register or do anything to take part in it. The program will provide one breakfast per day and one lunch per day for any enrolled Parker School District K-12 child. 
Please understand that a child’s lunch account will be charged for any extra milk, second entrée, or ala carte item if they desire any of these items beyond the free meal. Students must have a positive lunch account balance in order to purchase any add-ons unless paying with cash.

Comments are closed.

  • Change to save citizens money

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor A couple of weeks ago the city of Parker voted to accept a single city-wide […]

    New side-by-side to be purchased

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to purchase a Polaris Ranger […]

    Transport deputy injured in line of duty

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor On Tuesday, Sept. 22, after court in Turner County was over, a civilian transport deputy […]

    HELPING HANDS

    October 1st, 2020
    by

    Members of Hope Harbor, Parker, were out and about on Tuesday, Sept. 22 helping with Parker’s city wide cleanup. According […]

    Grinnell Mutual awards $500 grant to Turner County Fair

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Grinnell, Iowa — Through Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative, Turner County Fair in Parker, will receive a $500 grant to […]

  • Ace Hardware taking shape

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The Meadows housing development on the edge of Parker is changing. The old Family Dollar […]

    Parker School board continues to discuss future growth options

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, the board discussed future building expansion options. Superintendent Donavan […]

    Coming Together

    September 24th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Thirteen-year-old Henry Niezwaag enjoys tinkering with motors on small engines, working with different model cars, fishing […]

    Honoring

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    What started as just an idea, came to fruition on Friday, Sept. 11 when Parker, Marion and Monroe fire departments […]

    Jans named interim Turner County Director of Equalization

    September 16th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made after an executive session to […]

  • What’s Happening

    Charles “Chuck” Joffer

    86 Thursday, Sept. 24 Parker Charles Garrett Joffer was born on Sept. 1, 1934, to George and Marie (Hoekman) Joffer. […]

    Clara Still

    104 Thursday, Sept. 17 She was born on Aug. 9, 1916, the sixth of nine children, to Carl and Martha […]

    Luverne Langerock

    89 Friday, Sept. 25 Marion Luverne Arthur Langerock was born on Nov. 12, 1930, to Francis and Minnie (Dykstra) Langerock. […]