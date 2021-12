ABOVE LEFT: Addaleigh Schmidt and Chester Gunderson stopped by the cookie decorating booth at Parker School. ABOVE MIDDLE: Parker’s Main Street was alive with brightly decorated floats during the Hometown Christmas Parade. ABOVE RIGHT: McKinnlee, Lochalnn and Maxxton Wheeldryer hang out with Santa and Mrs. Claus. (Photos/Dawn Rye)

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

The weather was fantastic for Parkers Hometown Christmas events held Saturday, Dec 4. A full day was planned which included shopping, dancing, crafts, food, a light parade and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus. Young and old alike were on hand to usher in Christmas and enjoy 27 floats in the parade. Parker merchants would like to thank everyone who volunteered their time to make the day a success, and also to all who attended the event.