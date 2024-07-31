Parking Lot Party at Parker First Baptist Church

Jul 31, 2024 | Home, News

Joe Cunningham, Director of Worship at Parker First Baptist Church. (Photo/H Photography) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Earlier this year, Parker First Baptist Church welcomed a new pastor and now one of their own has stepped up to be the Director of Worship. Joe Cunningham and his wife became part of the Parker First Baptist…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here