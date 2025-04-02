Peterson receives 2025 Educator of the Year Award

Holly Peterson is the ‘hood 2025 Educator of the Year! Mrs. Peterson is a Kindergarten Teacher at Tea Area Venture Elementary School. Peterson is the daughter of Rollie and Lorraine Hanson and graduated from Centerville High School in 1989. (Photo/Solis Photography) 2025 Educator of the year is Presented by: The Bancorp, Sanford fit, and Solis Photography Reprinted…
- Jill Nelson
- Lena Wek