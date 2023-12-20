Fire quickly spread across the field as the wind picked up during a controlled burn (photos/Donna Rumbaugh) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Ground moisture is something in short supply the past few years. This year is no exception. Conditions are dry and even the smallest breeze can cause a fire to get out of control…
Latest News
- December 21, 2023
- Christmas in the country
- Highway 46 finally open with temporary surfacing
- Prairie fire
- Packed house attends I-W Elementary Christmas concert
- Chancellor considering a neighborhood watch program
- Viborg-Hurley High School Winter Music Concert enchants audience
- Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Christmas church services around Turner County
- Barbara Jean Lundberg