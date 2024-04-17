Deb Van Hove, of Parker, displaying a quilt she created. Monique R. Hurtado | Writer There is nothing like a nice, warm quilt on a cold night, especially when one is away from home. A few talented women from Chancellor, Hurley, Lennox, Parker, Viborg, and North Dakota know the comfort a quilt can bring, so…
Latest News
- Gov. Noem honors Centerville as Community of the Year
- Welcome back, Deputy Zick
- New pastor leading First Baptist Church in Viborg
- Viborg strives to become Cardiac Ready Community
- Local elections held across Turner County
- Hewitt steps in as new Activity Director at Wakonda Heritage Manor
- I-W school board approves hires for next year
- Quilts for McCrossan Boys Ranch
- Lyle Moldrem
- Robert “Bob” Boe