Quilts for McCrossan Boys Ranch

Apr 17, 2024 | Home, News

Deb Van Hove, of Parker, displaying a quilt she created. Monique R. Hurtado | Writer There is nothing like a nice, warm quilt on a cold night, especially when one is away from home. A few talented women from Chancellor, Hurley, Lennox, Parker, Viborg, and North Dakota know the comfort a quilt can bring, so…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register