Fourth graders Annie Simonsen and Owen Blake demonstrated how to properly fold the American Flag at the Centerville Veteran’s Day program. Well done kids! (Photo/Tricia Eide) Parker dedicates new flag Renae Hansen | Editor The schools in our area held Veteran’s Day programs on Monday, November 11, to honor and say thank you to our…
Latest News
- Schools honor local veterans
- Turner County goes to the polls
- Voter turnout lower than expected despite highly anticipated ballot in Clay, Yankton counties
- Centerville Oral Interp wins Districts!
- Eleven kids running for Irene’s Snow Prince and Princess
- Irene American Legion & Auxiliary holding Feather Party next weekend
- Ardis Jantzen
- Kurt Edward Hoagland
- Know Your Neighbor
- FA-M Bearcats end season against IW Eagles