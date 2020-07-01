Sheriff’s office received grant to hire deputy

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the grant for the Turner County Sheriff’s office to hire a new deputy. 

Sheriff Steven Luke said he received a grant from the federal government that would agree to pay $102,000 over three years. He explained the county’s portion would be $34,000 for three years, roughly $10,000 each year. He said the official start date for reimbursement would be at the discretion of the commissioners. 

Chairman Lyle VanHove asked if the applicant has to be a certified officer? 

Luke noted it’s a new hire. 

VanHove questioned Luke if he had any candidates?

Luke commented he has three certified deputies that are interested and one is currently working part-time. He noted the grant pays for full-time status. 

Commissioner Mick Miller asked how many employees do you have now?

Luke said eight full-time deputies, including the new hire and six part-time employees. He explained he would like three deputies per shift and Deputy Colter Hendrix is the SRO (School Resource Officer.) He commented for the upcoming SRO program; the participating schools agreed to pay 65 percent of Hendrix’s salary.

