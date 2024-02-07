Students in the Viborg-Hurley district poke fun at cell phone addiction during a school concert. Here (L-R) Addison Sayler, Jazmyne Robinson, Hannah Misch, Evan Campbell, and Jake Austin sing while looking at their phones during the song, “I Want to Stare at My Phone With You.” (photo/Faydra Christensen) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor There are…
Latest News
- Tom Sparrow Day
- E-bus gets thumbs up from Viborg School
- Smart devices in schools: Education booster or barrier?
- Election time: Not just for Washington Politicians
- Flipping Flapjacks
- Pinochle tourney planned in Wakonda
- I-W FCCLA members attend Regions
- February 6 Commissioners’ Meeting
- Anita Jean Anderson
- Ron Rowenhorst