Smart devices in schools: Education booster or barrier?

Students in the Viborg-Hurley district poke fun at cell phone addiction during a school concert. Here (L-R) Addison Sayler, Jazmyne Robinson, Hannah Misch, Evan Campbell, and Jake Austin sing while looking at their phones during the song, “I Want to Stare at My Phone With You.” (photo/Faydra Christensen) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor There are…