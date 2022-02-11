Spreading random acts of kindness through basketball

By | Posted February 11th, 2022 |

Parker Pheasants girls’ JV basketball team 
The Parker girls JV basketball team inlcludeds back row Mara Mohr, Hannah Schaeffer, Mya Beyer, Jenna VanVelzen, Meah Wright, Aspen Rand, Shayla Voeltz, Kyla Fosheim, Mallory Mitzner, Lauren Patten, Paige Haase. Front row Olivia Anderson, Tanya Netesov, Isabelle Meins, Braelyn Berens, Taylor Harriman and not pictures is Parker Lessman and Saige Lessman. Photo/Dawn Rye 

Dawn Rye | Writer

Members of the girl’s Parker Pheasants basketball team have participated in many random acts of kindness.  One example would be how they help clean up the locker rooms after a game as the visiting team. February is known as World Kindness month and to spread the news, the girls have challenged other teams to spread kindness throughout their day, week, or month for coach Paige Becker #KindnessWithCoachPaige. 

Paige, a first-grader at Parker Elementary, may be small, but she unconditionally loves her family and friends. She is a people person and spreads joy with her unique smile and high fives. Paige is a sports girl and instantly connected with coach Kennedy and loves being part of the team. 

Head basketball coach Kennedy Wagner said Paige has been able to attend games, coach alongside her, and has brought joy to the team throughout the season. 

“She truly has a heart of gold, and we want to recognize her by showing constant kindness and reminding others that one random act of kindness can go a long way,” commented Wagner. 

Wagner noted there are tons of things that made her decide to participate in the random acts of kindness. The girls’ basketball team writes thank you notes once a week to thank people close to them. She started writing thank you notes from the start and said it’s a good reminder always to be thankful. She learned random acts of kindness from other coaches who have gained many positive leadership ways. 

“It truly is a way to remind ourselves at the end of the day that things could always be more difficult, and we should appreciate the things we do, like getting the opportunity to play basketball,” said Wagner. 

The most rewarding part for the girls is seeing the smile on their faces. They don’t realize she leaves the thank you notices behind with a treat. When the girls see the recognition for taking care of something so minor and how much it means to someone, it truly does impact the team. 

Wagner stated the girls always try their best to pick up after themselves. They don’t want to be the team that is disrespectful by leaving water bottles, PowerAde bottles lying around, or even forgetting things. 

“We are just truly grateful for what janitors do, especially with how the world is right now,” noted Wagner. 

The girls try to lead positively and be an example for others. They clean up behind the bench, put chairs away for the janitors, and make sure they left the locker room the way it was when they arrived. They know the expectation and how impactful a little thing like picking up after yourself genuinely means.

