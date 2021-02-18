Still time to take out petitions

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Anyone interested in taking out a petition to run for Parker School board still has time. Petitions are due by Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. There are two vacancies according to school business manager Jim Vogel. Petitions can be picked up in the school business office or printed from the Secretary of State’s website at www.sdsos.gov and must be notarized. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the school.

As for the city of Parker, petitions are due also on Friday, Feb. 26. City Finance Officer Adam Jans said petitions may be filed in the office next Friday at 5 p.m.

The followings wards are vacant Alderman Ward 1 – one two (2) year term (Arnie Erickson), Alderman Ward 2 – One two (2) year term (Lance Nogelmeier), Alderman Ward 3 – one two (2) year term (Brian Schulte) and Alderman Ward 2 – one one (1) year term (Brett Herlyn). For more information regarding a petition, contact the city office today.