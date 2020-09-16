Stout approved for manufactured home

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to allow Jesse and Felicia Stout to place a single-family dwelling in Home Township.

Chairman Eric Meyer said he recommends they listen to Turner County Planning and Zoning Director Faye Dubbelde on how the foundation needs to be built. He noted there have been issues in the past with the manufactured home companies. 

Father Jeff Haan explained after reviewing the zoning ordinance, he understands that the home needs six-inch footing that are 42 inches deep. He asked if they should put in a concrete basement wall and fill in the trench?

Meyer noted there is a lot of confusion in the ordinances that need to be reworded. 

Board member Tony Ciampa asked what the plans are?

Haan said according to the manufactured home codes, the footing is unclear. He noted the way it sounds on paper; it is a six-inch footing on modern pillars. 

Board member Mick Miller said the only requirement is the 42 inches below grade level. 

Ciampa explained the pillars are on the inside of the foundation. He said the foundation couldn’t have posts; the foundation has to be a “true” wall. 

Board member Steve Schmeichel asked if the requirements of six inches are the maximum? 

Meyer said the minimum requirement is 42 inches below grade to be below the frost line. 

Ciampa noted if the manufacturing company wanted to come in and lay block on top of the footing, they could do that. He explained he knows the manufactured home company doesn’t want a house resting on blocks because it voids the warranty. Ciampa said the manufactured home company wants the walls to be flexible. That way, they can use a constructed skirting system. He explained they want the pillars to be inside the frame where the two main girts run, that’s why the pillars need to sit inside so the house can be placed on those. 

Ciampa explained when the footing is poured around the house, it needs a wrap barrier and frost barrier. He noted the manufactured home would place pillars four feet into the ground and six inches above to place the block. 

Miller said the manufactured home company would tell you that you don’t need the footings, however, the board requires the foundation. 

Haan noted he wants to make sure this is done correctly and doesn’t look like a manufactured home.

