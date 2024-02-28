Swan Lake Christian Camp cook retiring after 26 years

For 26 years, Mary Anderson has been making home-cooked meals at Swan Lake Christian Camp. Last year, Anderson served more than 3,000 people at the camp (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | Writer For the past 26 years, Mary Anderson has been making stomachs happy at Swan Lake Christian Camp as the camp’s head cook and chef…
