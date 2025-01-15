Team USA brings home high placements and accolades

The USA Dance Team, of which Wakonda resident Rebekah Sharples-Schmidt was a part, fared well at World Competition in Poland in late November and December, bringing home medals and finalist placements in individual and group competitions across four categories of dance.Sharples-Schmidt, 17, a homeschooled senior in the Irene-Wakonda School District who is studying dance full-time…