The USA Dance Team, of which Wakonda resident Rebekah Sharples-Schmidt was a part, fared well at World Competition in Poland in late November and December, bringing home medals and finalist placements in individual and group competitions across four categories of dance.Sharples-Schmidt, 17, a homeschooled senior in the Irene-Wakonda School District who is studying dance full-time…
Latest News
- Jongeling retiring from Chancellor Fire Department after 61 years
- Southeastern Electric Cooperative honors employees for years of service
- Team USA brings home high placements and accolades
- Judge Cheryle Gering reappointed as Presiding Judge of First Judicial Circuit
- Turner County Weekly Commissioners Meeting
- Know your Neighbor
- Diane Rosemary Goodhope (Neuroth)
- Earle Geide
- Dianne Rist
- Lester “Les” E.Duerksen