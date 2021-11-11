Ten bridges to be named in honor of military veterans in Turner County

By | Posted November 11th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

The countries fallen heroes are no longer with us, but their memories remain in the hearts of their loved ones and our state. Naming South Dakota Bridges to honor the fallen soldiers will give the community an opportunity or reembrace, reflection and respect the men and women who gave their lives to the nation.

During last week’s Turner County Commissioners meeting, Highway Superintendent Kent Austin said he put together the available bridges per district to be renamed. He recommends the county holds two dedications per year and the first application deadline of February 1, 2022, with the ceremony in May and September. This process will continue dedicating bridges to fallen veterans until there is no more. He explained that the bridge up for renaming nominations currently is located on 272nd St. Austin stated; another bridge people were asking about was the bridge by Dolton. According to Austin records, that bridge has a historical marker and he believes that bridge should not be renamed. He noted the last thing he wanted was for people fighting over bridges and the commissioners would decide whom to dedicate the designated bridge that year.

