“The Living Last Supper” coming to a church near you

“The Living Last Supper” is part production and part church service. It is appropriate for all, and everyone is urged to see this free production sponsored by the Centerville Arts Council. Catch a performance March 24 in Centerville, March 25 in Parker, or March 26 in Sioux Falls. Riva Sharples | Writer One of the…
