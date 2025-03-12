Tornadoes ready to take State B’s by storm!

Congratulations to the 2025 SoDak 16 Champions, the Centerville Tornadoes! The Tornadoes defeated Faulkton Area 63-38 to punch their ticket to the State B Girls Basketball tournament in hopes of defending their state title! Pictured are (back row left to right) Head Coach Tornberg, Asst. Coach Edberg, Rylie Tieman, Anna Marohl, Madison Carstensen, Tessa Eide,…