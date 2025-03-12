Congratulations to the 2025 SoDak 16 Champions, the Centerville Tornadoes! The Tornadoes defeated Faulkton Area 63-38 to punch their ticket to the State B Girls Basketball tournament in hopes of defending their state title! Pictured are (back row left to right) Head Coach Tornberg, Asst. Coach Edberg, Rylie Tieman, Anna Marohl, Madison Carstensen, Tessa Eide,…
Latest News
- Tornadoes ready to take State B’s by storm!
- Marion’s Bear Care program receives state licensure, SD Community Foundation Grant
- History made at Bowlway Lanes
- Bringing home the Golden Megaphone
- Centerville Music Boosters and Music Department host Annual Pops Concert
- Saying goodbye to the courthouse
- Parker School Celebrates Read Across America with Dr Suess
- Turner County Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Beth E. Breen
- Lloyd L. Sorensen