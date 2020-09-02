Turner County Fair named finalist for Grinnel Mutual Fairground grant

Turner County Fair is one of 11 finalists in Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative. The Turner County Fairgrounds was chosen from among 53 submissions. Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 108th-largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. Its products are available in 17 states.

With votes from community members, Turner County Fair’s project could receive up to $3,000 to help make it happen. 

The project “Picnic Shelter” will improve concrete, lighting and rain gutters for safety and aesthetics by the picnic barn, the outdoor picnic area and the poultry barn.  

Residents can help Turner County Fair earn a Fairground Facelift grant by voting for them on Grinnell Mutual’s website.   

“County fairgrounds celebrate family, friendship and relationships the things that matter,” said Barb Baker, director of advertising and community relations. “That’s why we want to be part of sustaining them for future generations.”  

Visit Grinnell Mutual’s website to vote for this project. Click on the photo of the fairground project you want to vote for and click continue. Follow the prompts to finish voting. People can vote once per day per project.  

The project receiving the highest number of votes will receive a $3,000 grant. The next two places in voting second and third will each receive a $1,500 grant. Finally, the next three voting places fourth, fifth and sixth will receive a $500 grant. Voting ends Tuesday, Sept. 15.

