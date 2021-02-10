Turner County patrol hour contracts discussed

Dawn Rye | Writer

The code of conduct states law enforcement officials shall fulfill the duty imposed upon them by law by serving the community and protecting all persons against illegal acts, consistent with the high degree of responsibility.

Each year the surrounding communities in Turner County sign a contract with the Turner County Sheriff Office to have a deputy patrol their town for a certain number of hours.

Parker City Finance Officer Adam Jans said that Parker receives 50 hours a week of patrol time at a total cost of $97,500.00. Jans noted that entails coverage within the city limits of town. In that amount, he noted, is the department’s salaries, retirement, health insurance as well as repairs, maintenance, fuel and supplies. Also included is the sheriff’s office car fund and minor equipment.

In 2020, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office reported that in Parker, they issued 57 citations, 425 warnings, 46 city ordinance violations, were involved in 12 drug cases, 160 traffic enforcements and responded to several health and wellness calls.

Jans noted that the Turner County Sheriff’s Office has served the needs of Parker for the past 25 years.

However, in Chancellor, the town has decided to do away with the county’s services.

According to Chancellor Finance Officer Heath McManaman the city of Chancellor decided not to renew its law enforcement contract in 2021. He said the city was looking for changes in the contract stating the five hours a week patrol, the council wanted an “as-needed basis” when called by a local official. McManaman noted the board felt the town was not getting what they were asking. He stated the sheriff’s office wanted the council to reconsider the deal from previous years. The city was paying $812.50 a month or $9,750.00 a year. He stated there has been a discussion with the City of Lennox and will be further discussed at the next meeting.