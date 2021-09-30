Twisted Pine Lodge now open

By | Posted September 30th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Welcome to Twisted Pine Lodge, where family and friends can spend a lazy afternoon connecting by playing board games, enjoying the outdoor propane grill, or relaxing by the firepit making memories with smores and laughter. A unique feature is all the twisted pine trees throughout the property located on Highway 19 in Parker. 

Property owners Robb Jensen and Paul Groeneweg of Groeneweg Construction purchased the 19.5-acre property to flip and after realizing its potential, they decided to renovate the existing home into an Airbnb for locals or visitors to enjoy. 

Twisted Pine Airbnb has a dual purpose; it will provide lodging for party guests at the venue and families looking to get away for the weekend. The property has provided plenty of modern spaces to make memories with family/friends inside and out. Twisted Pine Airbnb offers two living area levels, seven comfortable beds, a full kitchen stocked with basic cooking supplies, two full-size refrigerators, stove/oven, microwave and coffee maker.

Opening in the spring of 2022 will be Twisted Pine Venue that will hold approximately 250 guests for any occasion. Guest will have access to a full bar with liquor or beer and catered meals during their event. The twisted pine trees located on the property will provide unique décor throughout the venue, along with an outdoor gazebo made with twisted pine tree limbs. 

The venue will be locked until Fridays when any decorating needs to be done and must be cleaned out by Sunday at noon. Some amenities include full bathrooms, dressing rooms and upstairs, an ample gathering space and a gaming area for entertainment. 

The most challenging part about taking on a big project is having the property annexed into city limits and engineering. But he truly believes the Airbnb and venue will add to the community and add tax dollars and revenue to the local businesses. 

Their plans include 20 full hookup campsites south of the Airbnb lodge along with a cabin depending on lodging demand. 

Jensen noted Twisted Pine would be one of the vendors at the GonnaGetWed Bridal Brunch and Showcase in Sioux Falls Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1 – 4 p.m. 

For more information to rent Twisted Pine Airbnb, contact Jensen at 605-351-3998.

Comments are closed.

  • Successful summer reading program at the Parker Public Library

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    It was another successful Summer Reading Program at the Parker Public Library!  There were 101 participants who together read nearly […]

    This is only a drill

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A full-scale exercise is a lengthy event creating real-life scenarios using equipment and personnel upon an […]

    Honoring teachers with a “Top bird award”

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Chances are everyone has been impacted by a teacher in more than one way. Teachers put […]

    Homecoming wrap-up

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Parker Homecoming events included field day, a parade, and football. Each Field Day was organized by […]

    Parker welcomes new chiropractor

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Many people don’t understand how the chiropractic world works; they only assume they treat back pain. […]

  • Parker FFA Land Judging Contest

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Parker FFA is participating in SD Agricutltural Education Land Judging Contest. On September 16 […]

    `Swan Lake’ development denied

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer It all came down to the details when the Turner County board of commissioners met regarding […]

    Parker City Council regular meeting held

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The regular meeting of the Parker City Council was held on Monday evening, September 13 […]

    Parker vendor fair spawns return of the Turtle Races

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Turtle Days is an event that started back in the 70’s in Parker.  It was […]

    Parts shortage will keep auto parts rising

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Back in the spring, it appeared a shortage of computer chips had sent auto prices soaring. […]

  • What’s Happening

    Pheasants fall in homecoming clash

    Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker football team welcomed Sioux Valley to town last Friday night, facing off against the […]

    7th grade runner-up at Wagner

    Chester, Baltic top Parker in conference volleyball

    Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker volleyball team continued another tough stretch last week, facing off against conference foes Chester […]