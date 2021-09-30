Twisted Pine Lodge now open

Dawn Rye | Writer

Welcome to Twisted Pine Lodge, where family and friends can spend a lazy afternoon connecting by playing board games, enjoying the outdoor propane grill, or relaxing by the firepit making memories with smores and laughter. A unique feature is all the twisted pine trees throughout the property located on Highway 19 in Parker.

Property owners Robb Jensen and Paul Groeneweg of Groeneweg Construction purchased the 19.5-acre property to flip and after realizing its potential, they decided to renovate the existing home into an Airbnb for locals or visitors to enjoy.

Twisted Pine Airbnb has a dual purpose; it will provide lodging for party guests at the venue and families looking to get away for the weekend. The property has provided plenty of modern spaces to make memories with family/friends inside and out. Twisted Pine Airbnb offers two living area levels, seven comfortable beds, a full kitchen stocked with basic cooking supplies, two full-size refrigerators, stove/oven, microwave and coffee maker.

Opening in the spring of 2022 will be Twisted Pine Venue that will hold approximately 250 guests for any occasion. Guest will have access to a full bar with liquor or beer and catered meals during their event. The twisted pine trees located on the property will provide unique décor throughout the venue, along with an outdoor gazebo made with twisted pine tree limbs.

The venue will be locked until Fridays when any decorating needs to be done and must be cleaned out by Sunday at noon. Some amenities include full bathrooms, dressing rooms and upstairs, an ample gathering space and a gaming area for entertainment.

The most challenging part about taking on a big project is having the property annexed into city limits and engineering. But he truly believes the Airbnb and venue will add to the community and add tax dollars and revenue to the local businesses.

Their plans include 20 full hookup campsites south of the Airbnb lodge along with a cabin depending on lodging demand.

Jensen noted Twisted Pine would be one of the vendors at the GonnaGetWed Bridal Brunch and Showcase in Sioux Falls Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1 – 4 p.m.

For more information to rent Twisted Pine Airbnb, contact Jensen at 605-351-3998.