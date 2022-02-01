Two People Extracted After Turner County Accident

Two individuals escaped with only minor injuries after an accident with a propane truck southeast of Freeman Saturday.

According to Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke, Turner County deputies were dispatched to the intersection of US Highway 18 and 444th Ave near Turkey Ridge for a two-vehicle injury accident.

Upon arrival, the deputy witnessed a propane truck and Lincoln SUV with damages. During the investigation, the deputy learned the Lincoln was traveling eastbound on US Highway 18 when the propane truck was turning into a residence, near a blind intersection. The propane truck did not see the Lincoln and turned to go into the residence, causing the vehicles to collide. There were minor damages to the truck, and heavy damage to the Lincoln.

Luke says the occupants of the SUV, Kathleen Watkins of Overland Park Kansas and Kalina Swatek of Lake Andes, had to be extracted by the local Viborg Fire Department. The propane truck was driven by Craig Rothschadl of Viborg.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the Viborg Fire Department, Viborg Ambulance, Cameron Colony, Turkey Ridge Station, Freeman Fire Department, and the Freeman Ambulance.

