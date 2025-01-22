Under new ownership

Jan 22, 2025 | Features, Home, News

Ryan Penning is the new owner of Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home as of the beginning of the year. (Photo/Submitted) Funeral director becomes new owner of Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home Renae Hansen | Editor As of January 1, 2025, Ryan Penning has become the new owner of Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home, which has served Turner County and the surrounding…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here