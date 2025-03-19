Van Hull named Viborg-Hurley Teacher of the Year

Renae Hansen | Editor Congratulations to Prekindergarten Teacher Mrs. Johnitta Van Hull for being named the Viborg-Hurley School District Teacher of the Year! Mrs. Van Hull was recognized for her relentless effort in the classroom, always placing her students first, and building the foundations of students’ educational journeys at Viborg-Hurley.Van Hull is married to husband…