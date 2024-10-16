Viborg Church of the Nazarene celebrates 100 years

Members of the Nazarene Church hold a toboggan party when the church was located in the rolling hills near Turkey Ridge. The toboggan was made by Lewis Wenzlaff (Lynn Peterson of Viborg’s grandfather). Lynn›s mother Esther is standing in the back row. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor It’s been 100 years and many miles since 1923 when…