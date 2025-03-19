John Peterson and Karll Lecher pose by a display table for Dakota Hemp, their company that produces hemp for food, health, and fiber products. (Photo/Riva Sharples) Processing plant opening soon near Wakonda will be one of the largest in the nation Riva Sharples | NCP Editor One of the largest supplies of hemp bales in…
Latest News
- Cougars headed back to State B Tournament
- Centerville Tornadoes claim Third Place at State B Basketball tournament
- Anderson named Parker School District Teacher of the Year
- Van Hull named Viborg-Hurley Teacher of the Year
- Cougar community rallies for state-bound basketball team
- Marion School Board meeting held March 10
- Turner County Weekly Commissioners meeting
- DHA Machinery Museum to feature old farm equipment
- Wakonda farmer helping grow the hemp industry
- Adella June Fogelman