Weekly Commissioners Meeting- February 27, 2024

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Highway Superintendent Kent Austin came before the commissioners to give a brief update. They are working on inspecting the smaller bridges. They finished patching up all the badger holes yesterday just in time for the cold weather.Interim Sheriff Jamie Buteyn came before the commissioners to discuss two new hires. Admin…
