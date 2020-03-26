A GREAT DAY

By | Posted March 26th, 2020 |

Sarah Ebeling
sebeling@ncppub.com

On Sunday, March 22, Parker School teachers took to the streets in an attempt to connect with their students. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, schools throughout the state are closed and it’s got teachers and students alike wishing they were back in the classroom. And so, on Sunday, the teachers held a parade and invited everyone to line the streets or cheer and wave from their homes.
Families responded overwhelmingly, with crowds on their lawns, in their cars, or standing a safe distance from each other on Main Street, waving and cheering for their teachers.

Comments are closed.

  • Taking care of one another

    March 26th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com Today, life is bringing daily changes, challenges and concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And […]

    School closed

    March 26th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com Friday, May 1. That is the date that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem set […]

    Board discusses COVID-19; Leberman resigns

    March 26th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com The Parker School board met in emergency session on Wednesday, March 18. After calling […]

    Pioneer Memorial Hospital talks COVID-19 public safety

    March 26th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com On Friday, March 20 the Turner County commissioners made a motion to continue to keep […]

    Commissioners hold emergency meeting to protect employees

    March 18th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer On Sunday, March 15 at 1 p.m. the Turner County commissioners held an emergency meeting regarding […]

  • COVID-19 crisis continues throughout the nation

    March 18th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor From closed schools across the state to limited access in many area businesses, the COVID-19 […]

    Predictions about Yankton County townships joining Turner County

    March 18th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s commissioners meeting the board discussed the possible outcome of several Yankton County townships […]

    Sonstegard Food granted third conditional use permit

    March 18th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to grant Sonstegard […]

    Parker School board discussed visitor safety

    March 18th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School Board meeting the board discussed the public main office entrance for […]

    March temperatures coming in like a lamb

    March 11th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson said spring would possibly come […]

  • What’s Happening

    Joy Berthelsen

    Joy Berthelsen 89 Saturday, March 21 Parker Veva Joy Berthelsen was born on Jan. 13,1931 at Parker to Ray and […]

    Brad Christensen

    Brad Christensen 66 Wednesday, March 4 Davis Brad Christensen was born the fifth child to Maurice and Georgianna (Sechser) Christensen […]

    Beverly Peterson

    74 Friday, March 13 Viborg Beverly (Bev) Colleen was born on Monday, Dec. 3, 1945, in Sioux Falls to Thomas […]