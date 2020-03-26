A GREAT DAY

Sarah Ebeling

sebeling@ncppub.com



On Sunday, March 22, Parker School teachers took to the streets in an attempt to connect with their students. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, schools throughout the state are closed and it’s got teachers and students alike wishing they were back in the classroom. And so, on Sunday, the teachers held a parade and invited everyone to line the streets or cheer and wave from their homes.

Families responded overwhelmingly, with crowds on their lawns, in their cars, or standing a safe distance from each other on Main Street, waving and cheering for their teachers.