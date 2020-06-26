Andersen retires after 38 years

Pictured right: Marlys Andersen stands in front of her retirement cake and other treats during her retirement party last week. (Photo/Dawn Rye)

Dawn Rye | Writer

Marlys Andersen started her career at the Turner County Courthouse in 1982 and on Tuesday, June 30, she will retire after 38 years as treasurer.

She commented the one thing she would miss most about being the county treasure is working with the public. Andersen said she currently has no plans.

Retired Turner County Sheriff Byron Nogelmeier, who spent decades working with Andersen, said, “I feel these county elected positions are very important. When we elected someone to those positions, we want to do if for the right reasons.”

He said residents of Turner County trusted Anderson for the last 38 years with their tax dollars. Her office was always helpful when I was sheriff, noted Nogelmeier.

“I would consider her a friend and a great colleague to work with,” commented Nogelmeier.