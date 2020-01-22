Dawn Rye | Writer Parker City employees were out on Wednesday, Jan. 15 shoveling and moving snow from 21 residential…
City of Parker enforcing snow removal ordinance
Dawn Rye | Writer Parker City employees were out on Wednesday, Jan. 15 shoveling and moving snow from 21 residential…
Dawn Rye |Writer During last week’s Parker school board meeting the board made a motion to move forward with hiring...
Dawn Rye | Writer In the spring of 2019, Turner County roads and farmland endured tremendous amounts of flooding that...
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting resident Gordon Dykstra addressed his concerns for the traffic...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Up for discussion at last Monday’s Parker city council meeting was the city’s snow ordinance....
Members of the Parker Stars put on their second performance of the season on Thursday, Jan. 16. Each age group...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor For the second year in a row, the Parker Fire Department hosted a pancake feed...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Although area meteorologist were predicting a dusting, to maybe upwards of an inch of snow...
Dawn Rye | Writer The idea of two Yankton County townships joining Turner County was brought to the commissioners back...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor As of Friday, Jan. 31, anyone who lives within the Parker School District can take...
Dawn Rye | Writer Art is not necessarily what someone see, but what the artist make others see. For one...