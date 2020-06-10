Connecting through COVID

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Last week Luverne Langrock was able to visit with his daughter Val Beckstrand and great-grandson Jeb at Tieszen Memorial Nursing Home’s newest visitor’s booth.

The idea, given to administrator Laura Wilson, was constructed by maintenance director Paul Muller. Wilson explained that they bought the material they needed. The posts, panels and plexi-glass was added to the existing shelter by Muller.

Wilson said that several people have already taken advantage of the visitor’s booth. To use the booth, call the home and make an appointment. Visitors are then screened for COVID and given a mask to use during the 30 minute visit.