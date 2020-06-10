Cooling off

By | Posted 11 hours ago |

Youngsters of all ages were excited to get wet when the pool opened on Monday in Parker. (Photos/Dawn Rye)

On Monday, June 15 the Parker pool opened to the public. According to Pool Manager Jodi Friman, 46 kids were allowed into the pool. Friman said the pool will continue to allow up to 50 swimmers in at a time. She noted by next week they hope to be at 86 swimmers.

  • What’s Happening

    Clara Wollmann

    89 Thursday, June 11 Parker Clara Margaret was born on Jan. 19, 1931 on the farm near Monroe to Albert […]

    Joy Van Hull

    90 Saturday, May 30 Sioux Falls Joy Broughton was born at home, with her twin sister, on Dec. 20, 1929, […]

