Deputy involved in crash



Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

sebeling@ncppub.com



According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash, south of Chancellor, injured four people last Friday, March 21.

Turner County Deputy Kipp Sterns, 29, driving a 2018 Dodge Charger was southbound on 461st Avenue on his way to help the South Dakota Highway Patrol with a pursuit. His siren and lights had been activated. Sterns went through the stop sign at the intersection with 280th Street and hit a pickup, which was westbound. Sterns received serious non-life threating injuries and his passenger received minor injuries.

The driver of the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, Jeremy Kammrad, Menno, 40, and his passenger, received serious non-life threating injuries.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this accident but said charges are pending.