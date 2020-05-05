Dykstra agrees with township’s recommendation

By | Posted May 5th, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer
drye@ncppub.com

During last week’s Turner County equalization meeting a motion was made to accept the recommendation of $404,285 for David and Lori Dykstra’s home.
Equalization Director Faye Dubbelde explained the property is located on tract one of the Dykstra’s Addition in Monroe Township. She said the house sits on 3.27 acres and Dykstra appealed to the local board. Dubbelde noted they did apply for a building permit to build the new home with an attached garage. She said they did a walkthrough in 2015 and it was assessed for the 2016 assessments. Dubbelde explained there has been a rural increase in the properties based on the sales-ratio study. She noted rural properties had a seven percent increase in 2020 and the assessment for this property was land at $8,955 and the home at $493,596.00. Dubbelde said the cost approach is based on the Vanguard costing manual for the one-story home. She explained the costing value came to $395,330. She then looked at the sales approach with four sales in the area to support the value with sales of home with acres, noted Dubbelde. She explained the median sale price was $189.00 x square foot to total $385,340 estimated market value. She said the location of the property was mentioned in the appeal paperwork and looking back at Pictometry, there were cattle and feedlots in 2012 and moving forward. She noted Dykstra’s are a farming family and her office doesn’t have parcel sales in the county currently. She said her recommendation is the cost approach at $395,330 with the land added totaling $404,285.00.
Dykstra noted he has an easement to drive into his property through his dad’s property.
Commissioner Mick Miller asked why he didn’t like the township’s assessment?
Dykstra noted he agreed with what the township thought it should be. He said his real estate tax assessment was $502,551, which went up to $116,000 in the last two years. Dykstra commented if the assessment is based on the resale he doesn’t think there is even a chance he could sell his house for that price. He explained he purchased the home for $345,000 four years ago.
Commissioners Mark Kaufmann asked how much was the building permit for?
Dykstra said $300,000 on the building permit; however, the end total was $275,000.00. He noted the biggest issue with his home is it is not acreage because it is located on someone else’s working farm. He said his taxes were based on resale value and comparisons around the county; however, he didn’t build his home to resell it.
Miller said he agrees with the recommendation of the $404,285 from Dubbelde, so he made a motion that was seconded.

