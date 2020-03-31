Election postponed



Sarah Ebeling |Managing Editor

sebeling@ncppub.com



Parker’s school board election, planned for next week, has been postponed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public’s need for social distancing and the CDC’s guidelines of less than 10 people in a place at one time, the Tuesday, April 14 election will not happen. The decision came down last week, on Monday, March 30, at Veto Day, from the governor and legislators.

Jay Sanner is challenging incumbent Jason Chester for a spot on the school board and although an exact date has not been set, the election will be in June.