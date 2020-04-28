Equalization adjust Searles property assessed value

Dawn Rye | Writer

drye@ncppub.com

During last week’s Turner County equalization meeting a motion was made to adjust Jeff Searles manufactured home value to $175,000.00.

Searles explained in the original deal they purchased the home for $137,000 on 10.96 acres.

Renee Jans, deputy assessor said the structure was a manufactured home that was built in 2000 that sits on a full basement with a breezeway and attached garage. She noted a 24×45 building is also on the property. She explained during the cost approach the home was considered average and normal with 1512 square feet with the basement being 1259 square feet. Jans said the total for the cost approach $123,570 and the shed cost analysis at $4,370. She noted between the new cost approach on the structure and shed the new total is $200,079.00. She explained four manufactured home sales were used for the market value. Jans noted the median per square foot was $98.45 with market approach $148,856 on the structure and land with shed it’s estimated at $225,365.

She explained all acreage land in Turner County is valued except Home Township. There were nine sales of bare land with the median of those sales total at $7,499 per acre. Jans said in her opinion she would not recommend changing the land value. Her recommendation from the cost approach is $200,080.

Chairman Lyle VanHove asked what the town board comes up with?

Jans noted $150,000 is what the town board agreed upon.

Searles said one of the town board members noted part of the land was in a trust so the board member had to sign off. He noted they all agreed with $150,000. He explained it’s a doublewide mobile home with a well and the property was on the market for three years, which is now 19 years old.

Jans said 1976-1977 the building codes were changed on a mobile home and started to call them manufactured homes. She explained that mobile homes are assessed at market value.

Searles commented about a program in which he could have his taxes froze if residents are over the age of 65 and their home is valued under $199,000. He said he would like to retire someday and know where his expenses fall. Jans noted for the rural properties, the resident is only allowed one acre at the reduced value.

Commissioner Mick Miller said the assessor’s office has a process they use. He noted he is not saying nothing couldn’t ever flex or give.

Miller commented the compromise should be $175,000 with Commissioner Tony Ciampa agreeing.