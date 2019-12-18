Sarah Ebeling | Editor Teen suicide is an all too common phrase that is affecting more and more families and…
Faith Over Fear
On Friday, Dec. 20, Parker first and second graders decorated gingerbread houses along with help from dozens of volunteers that...
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s commissioners meeting, Turner County Fair Manager Lavonne Meyer said with the nice weather...
Dawn Rye | Writer Recently Turner County received eight life pack CR2 defibrillators as a part of the Helmsley Charitable...
Sarah Ebeling | Editor Last week’s school board meeting in Parker, held Monday, Dec. 16, had the board in and...
SIOUX FALLS — If you received a letter from FEMA saying you are not eligible for federal disaster assistance, you...
Recently the Parker eighth grade students traveled to the Sioux Falls Convention Center to take part in a JA Inspire...
Dawn Rye | Writer The difference between Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts involves critical categories with a group structure, leadership...
Sarah Ebeling | Editor For some, Christmas shopping started months ago. From picking up a great deal, to finding the...
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker City Council meeting the council discussed water issues on Egg House Road....
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s commissioners meeting a motion was made to purchase Lot 1 of Bauer’s Tract...