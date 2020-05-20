It’s a wrap

This spring has been unlike any other for most and the class of 2020 is no exception.

When COVID-19 hit, seniors were unsure how the remainder of their senior year would finish. But, it came to an end on Sunday, May 17 and although the day was full of wind, it was full of smiles too. Parker graduated 37 seniors last weekend in a very untraditional way — at the football field and with a graduation parade.

Sticking with social distancing guidelines, families were sat several feet apart across the football field and seniors sat on the track before walking across the bleachers to receive their diplomas. After the ceremony, the seniors and their families lined up for a parade in their honor.