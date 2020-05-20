It’s a wrap

By | Posted May 20th, 2020 |

This spring has been unlike any other for most and the class of 2020 is no exception.
When COVID-19 hit, seniors were unsure how the remainder of their senior year would finish. But, it came to an end on Sunday, May 17 and although the day was full of wind, it was full of smiles too. Parker graduated 37 seniors last weekend in a very untraditional way — at the football field and with a graduation parade.
Sticking with social distancing guidelines, families were sat several feet apart across the football field and seniors sat on the track before walking across the bleachers to receive their diplomas. After the ceremony, the seniors and their families lined up for a parade in their honor.

Comments are closed.

  • Monroe Town Board fires finance officer

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@nccppub.com After coming out of executive session last Thursday, the Monroe Town Board voted to fire […]

    School board election planned for June 2

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com On Tuesday, June 2, the Parker School District will host their school board election. […]

    Integrated Technology & Security discuss lockdown options

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Integrated Technology & Security representative James Straatmeyer explained […]

    Parker School Board talks flexibility and transparency for 2020-2021 year

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s school board meeting the board discussed next year’s school calendar will be […]

    Saying Goodbye

    May 13th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com Imagine traveling so far, for so long, that by the end of your career, […]

  • Commissioners discuss farmers concerns with contractor dumping pit water

    May 13th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting the dumping of pit water from Knodel Contractor’s […]

    Local landowners and Knodel discuss water issue

    May 13th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During the Turner County commissioner’s meeting last week, concerns were addressed with Knodel Contractors dumping […]

    Accident north of Parker results in fatality

    May 13th, 2020
    by

    One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Parker. Names of those involved […]

    The Class of 2020

    May 5th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com Next week is bringing mixed emotions to the Class of 2020 and their families. […]

    The Virtual Word of God

    May 5th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com Jeremiah 29:11 — “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, […]

  • What’s Happening

    Wally Larsen

    Wally Larsen 81 Saturday, May Irene Wallace was born on Dec. 15, 1938, to Lewis and Evelyn Larsen. On June […]

    Harlan L. Klinghagen

    Harlan L. Klinghagen 77 Sunday, April 26 Parker Harlan Leo Klinghagen was born on June 9, 1942, on a farm […]

    Marian Bingner

    Marian Bingner 90 Sunday, April 19 Lennox formerly of Chancellor Marian Jane Timmerman was born on Feb. 25, 1930, on […]