June primary next week

The June primary election is planned for next Tuesday, June 2, with all voting precincts in Turner County being open to the public. Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and voters will have several things on their ballot to vote on.

The official democratic ballot will allow voters to choose either Bernie Sanders or Joseph Biden for president.

For republicans, they will be choosing a state senator, state representative and also District 17 state senator and representative.

Locally, the polling places for Dolton Town, Dolton Township, Rosefield Township, Monroe Town, Monroe Township, Marion City and Marion Township — precinct at Marion Legion Hall.

Brothersfield Township, Home Township, Parker City and Parker Township — precinct at Courthouse Community Room

Germantown Township and Chancellor Town — precinct at Chancellor Fire Dept.

Childstown Township, Salem Township and Spring Valley Township — precinct at Spring Valley Lutheran Church

Norway Township, Hurley City, Hurley Township, Davis Town and Middleton Township — precinct at Hurley Fire Dept.

Viborg City and Swan Lake Township — precinct at Viborg City Hall

Irene Town and Daneville Township — precinct at Irene Community Building

Centerville City, Centerville Township and Turner Township — precinct at Good Shepherd Pascale Hall.

Anyone living in the Parker or Marion School District will also be able to vote in the school board election at their polling places too.

Turner County Auditor Sheila Hagemann explained that there will be extra safety precautions being taking for both the poll workers and the voters.