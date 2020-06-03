Meyer looking for clarification on agreement

By | Posted June 3rd, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Turner County Fair manager Lavonne Meyer said she was looking for clarification on an agreement set years ago. She explained she would like some sort of minutes to back her up to justify to write a check for $20,000.00 for a land purchase. Meyer questioned if there is something the fair board can purchase with their money and have a motion on the books? 

Chairman Lyle VanHove commented the original deal was done by a handshake to purchase the Car Guy’s property. He noted the county would pay $20,000 and the fair board would pay $20,000.00. He thought in his mind that the original deal may have fell through, however, the agreement was never canceled. 

Meyer asked if it was listed in some minutes?

Commissioner Jared Hybertson asked Meyer if it was possible to get a motion at the next meeting? 

Meyer commented she is not against spending fair money, however, her thought was to black top the road from the main office to the grandstands. She explained that project has been on the agenda for a while. She asked Highway Superintendent Kent Austin how much would that cost?

Austin noted he would mill the road first and it would cost about $1.00 per square foot. He said his guess would be around $5,000.00. 

Meyer said the fair does have money and she would not hesitate to spend it, but would like to have a current agreement to bring to the fair board. 

Commissioner Mick Miller asked if the fair board is against the $20,000 as a whole and if Meyer had spoken to the fair board openly about this issue?

Meyer said the only time the concern was discussed was at the January meeting. She commented she would feel more comfortable with a current agreement than to work off of a maybe agreement. She noted the fair board would be more agreeable if they were part of the decision making process versus just writing a check. 

Miller said if the county went through the right process, whether to go through the fair board or the commissioners and got all the minutes approved, would that be ok?

Meyer noted she wants both boards to agree.

She commented she had other concerns in regards to the fair. 

She noted the fair brings a lot of money to the county, however if there is not a fair this year, the county would feel that repercussion. 

Commissioner Mark Kaufman said he has to justify spending money with the farmers and the parking lot for the fair was not a good idea. 

Meyer commented the fair board does a good job on the community development side and every town benefits from the fair. Meyer noted the Chancellor Reformed Church’s beef booth revenue goes back into the Chancellor community, Centerville’s booth funds goes back into Centerville and the Grace Lutheran Church booth revenue stays in Parker. 

She explained the extension office used to go out and teach community development and she thought, “We wrote the model for community development” at the Turner County Fair. Meyer commented taxpayers do put money into the fair, but gain a big reward in return. She noted when it comes to “fair week” almost all of the volunteers take a week of vacation to work 12-14 hour days to make the fair happen. 

