Name released in fatal accident

By | Posted April 28th, 2020 |

VIBORG – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash north of Viborg.
A 2015 Victory Magnum motorcycle was southbound of South Dakota Highway 19 when the driver, 55-year-old Shane St. Clair, lost control. The motorcycle eventually skidded and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

