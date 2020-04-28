Name released in fatal accident

VIBORG – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash north of Viborg.

A 2015 Victory Magnum motorcycle was southbound of South Dakota Highway 19 when the driver, 55-year-old Shane St. Clair, lost control. The motorcycle eventually skidded and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

