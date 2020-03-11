PIERRE – Homeowners and contractors have until Sunday, March 15 to apply for property tax relief through the owner-occupied program….
Owner-occupied property tax relief deadline approaching
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson said spring would possibly come...
Dawn Rye | Writer The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) grant program is an Internal Revenue Service initiative designed to...
United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Parker man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession...
Last week Parker elementary students celebrated Read Across America Day, also know as Dr. Seuss Day. On Friday, March 6...
PIERRE – The South Dakota Retailers Association Scholarship application are now available for students enrolled in post-secondary schooling during the...
Southeast Enterprise Facilitation Project (SEFP) and Canistota School system are pleased to announce the conclusion of the 2020 Regional Career...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor When Turbulent Games opened a brick and mortar store in downtown Parker last February, the...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The Parker School District’s school board election has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 14. One...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor For years, the Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt has been working to do good...
Dawn Rye| Writer No two floods are ever the same when it comes to predicting floods and the damage it...