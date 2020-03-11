Owner-occupied property tax relief deadline approaching

By | Posted March 11th, 2020 |

PIERRE – Homeowners and contractors have until Sunday, March 15 to apply for property tax relief through the owner-occupied program….

  • March temperatures coming in like a lamb

    March 11th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson said spring would possibly come...

    Free tax assistance preparation offered

    March 11th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) grant program is an Internal Revenue Service initiative designed to...

    Parker man indicted on firearm charge

    March 11th, 2020
    by

    United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Parker man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession...

    For the love of reading — and fun

    March 11th, 2020
    by

    Last week Parker elementary students celebrated Read Across America Day, also know as Dr. Seuss Day.  On Friday, March 6...

    South Dakota Retailers Scholarship application now available

    March 11th, 2020
    by

    PIERRE – The South Dakota Retailers Association Scholarship application are now available for students enrolled in post-secondary schooling during the...

  • Local students attend 2020 regional career fair

    March 11th, 2020
    by

    Southeast Enterprise Facilitation Project (SEFP) and Canistota School system are pleased to announce the conclusion of the 2020 Regional Career...

    Trubulent game store grows and expands

    March 4th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor When Turbulent Games opened a brick and mortar store in downtown Parker last February, the...

    Parker School Board election planned;

    March 4th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The Parker School District’s school board election has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 14. One...

    Chase the Ace starts Friday

    March 4th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor For years, the Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt has been working to do good...

    Staying informed for spring flooding conditions

    March 4th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye| Writer No two floods are ever the same when it comes to predicting floods and the damage it...

  • What’s Happening

    Pheasants one win away

    Shane Merrill | Writer Parker                7-9-25-24         65 Parkston   […]

    Parkston girls upend Parker in regions

    Shane Merrill | Writer Parker               1-8-12-8     29 Parkston   10-18-14-11    […]

    All About U Adoptions offers lifetime support to local families

    Dawn Rye | Writer Almost all businesses need help from time to time. Whether it’s a gas station, grocery store, […]