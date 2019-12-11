Parker Lessman | Secretary The Livewires 4-H club met on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. in the courthouse. Vice…
Parker 4-H Livewires monthly meeting
It was a big no from Ryan Benney on Saturday, Dec. 7 when it came to sitting on Santa’s lap....
Sarah Ebeling | Editor Superintendent Donavan DeBoer explained that the school board’s building committee is always looking at its facility...
Sarah Ebeling | Editor The holidays, for some, make giving to others not only a joy but also a necessity....
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s commissioner meeting Security State Bank in Chancellor proposed a banking opportunity to the...
Parker – Junior Achievement of South Dakota is partnering with nearly 500 business executives and community leaders across the state...
Viborg – Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health is pleased to announce the hiring of Alex Kalsbeck, a Certified Nurse Practitioner....
Sarah Ebeling | Editor Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, emergency personnel was called to a house fire...
Dawn Rye | Writer Each December, as families gather for the holidays, stories of friends, family, loved ones and past...
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s commissioner meeting a motion was made for the Turner County Highway Department to...
Sarah Ebeling | Editor Thirty-one people participated in this year’s Read for the Record at the Parker Public Library recently....