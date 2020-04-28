Parker Fire adds new rescue unit to its fleet

By | Posted April 28th, 2020 |


Dawn Rye | Writer
drye@ncppub.com

Parker Volunteer Fire Department recently added a new vehicle to their line up of emergency units. Parker Fire Chief Max Masters said the rescue truck goes on most of the calls, but it doesn’t have firefighting capabilities. It could be looked at as a support vehicle.
He explained the unit was previously an US Air Force ambulance stationed on an airbase in South Korea. The Parker Fire Department purchased the unit from the South Dakota Federal Surplus Property depot in Huron, which has a 30-day trial that Parker was able to utilize to bring the unit home. Masters explained when it comes to utilizing the money that was given by the citizens, the department wants to make sure those funds are used wisely to improve emergency response capabilities. He noted fundraising funds and money from the wildland firefighting program also helped purchase the new rescue truck.
Masters said the new unit was officially part of the Parker Fire Department in September 2019. He noted the new unit is a 2009, which is newer than the previous 1991 model.
“We had a core group of members that put in a ton of time on this truck that included firefighters Alyssa Lyons, Harvey Hertel, Jakab Weidenbach and Mike Deelstra,” commented Masters.
He explained the new unit can haul up to six personnel and will be able to be used for a rehab vehicle on calls where people either need to warm up or cool down. He said it also contains self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), spare air bottles for fires and hazardous materials, rescue tools for extrication (Spreader, Cutter and Ram all powered by a hydraulic pump), cribbing to stabilize vehicles and a medical kit and oxygen.
He said the fire department is planning to use it on accident scenes that help provide some additional protection for the members and the community.

Comments are closed.

  • Treasure hunting in South Dakota

    April 28th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com Being a treasure hunter sounds a bit like a fairytale. Traveling the countryside, looking […]

    Equalization adjust Searles property assessed value

    April 28th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County equalization meeting a motion was made to adjust Jeff Searles […]

    Name released in fatal accident

    April 28th, 2020
    by

    VIBORG – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash […]

    Parker High School graduation to ascend through COVID-19

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Parker school board meeting, the board agreed to host Parker High School […]

    Turbulent Games discusses taxes during equalization meeting

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County equalization meeting, Turbulent Games owner Keegan Batson agreed with the […]

  • Fatal accident north of Viborg

    April 21st, 2020
    by

    VIBORG — A 55-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash north of Viborg. The name of the deceased has […]

    Accident claims life of Chancellor man

    April 15th, 2020
    by

    CHANCELLOR – A Chancellor man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash south […]

    Economic crisis hitting area farmers and workers

    April 15th, 2020
    by

    SIOUX FALLS — POET announced last week it will idle production at its bioprocessing facilities in Chancellor, Ashton, Iowa and […]

    Courthouse continues to stay locked during COVID-19

    April 15th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County commissioner’s meeting, a motion was made to continue to keep […]

    FOR SAFETY’S SAKE

    April 15th, 2020
    by

    Last week the city of Parker taped off their public playground, skatepark and basketball court, all located just north of […]

  • What’s Happening

    Dennis Otten

    Dennis Otten 81 Sunday, April 19 Sioux Falls Dennis was born Dec. 28, 1938, at home on a farm northwest […]

    Delores M. Nielsen

    Delores M. Nielsen 95 Saturday, April 25 Viborg Delores Marie Nielsen was born on Feb. 6, 1925 in Yankton County […]

    Janice L. Dangel

    Janice L. Dangel 74 Monday, April 13 Sioux Falls Janice L. Petersen was born on June 10, 1945, at Viborg […]