Parker High School graduation to ascend through COVID-19

By | Posted 4 hours ago |

Dawn Rye | Writer
drye@ncppub.com

During last week’s Parker school board meeting, the board agreed to host Parker High School graduation on Saturday, May 16 with some major adjustments due to COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Donavan DeBoer, he spoke with the Department of Health and the Turner County Health nurse about conducting graduation at the football field. He noted no public would be allowed; only parents and siblings. He explained seniors would be seated on chairs six to eight feet apart on the track.
DeBoer said during graduation, there would be a few speeches conducted and students would have the opportunity to walk across the stage. He noted once the graduation ceremony is done the idea is to possibly have a parade with the parents.
He explained after speaking the Turner County health nurse he did review the school’s mitigation strategy. It states unless the 10 people are in an enclosed facility there is no reason why the school can not conduct graduation in the field.
DeBoer believes with the type of community spread, essentially the school could technically still be open as a school according to the CDC guidelines. He noted the minimal to moderate spread and it comes down to essential.
“In my opinion, this is pretty essential for our seniors. I know a lot of people are losing things and our seniors have lost a lot. I think if this is something we can make work then we are going to try and make it work outside,” commented DeBoer.
He said his thought with the date being set for May is to bring umbrellas, sweatshirts, shorts and sunscreen because the weather could do anything.

