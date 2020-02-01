Participating in the band festival on Monday, Feb. 17 was, from left to right: Myles Meyer, Katie Bialas, Ashton Young, Viktoriya…
Parker junior high takes part in band festival
Participating in the band festival on Monday, Feb. 17 was, from left to right: Myles Meyer, Katie Bialas, Ashton Young, Viktoriya…
Dawn Rye | Writer Since 2012 when Turner County Sheriff ‘s Department upgraded to its current reporting system, the county...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker resident Ryan Penning spoke to the city council at last Monday’s meeting in Parker....
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the first reading...
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s school board meeting the board agreed to talk to the City of Parker...
...
LENNOX — With the purchase of the Goeman Auction grounds north of Lennox, by the Lincoln County Commission in December,...
PARKER – Sparky Anderson once said, “Success isn’t something that just happens-Success is learned, success is practiced and then it...
SIOUX FALLS – The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is now accepting applications for its high school building trades...
Sioux Falls– Two hundred 4-H and FFA members from four states competed in the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Junior Judging...
The Originals 4-H club met on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Turner County Courthouse. There were eight of 14 members...