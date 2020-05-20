Parker School Board talks flexibility and transparency for 2020-2021 year

Dawn Rye | Writer

drye@ncppub.com

During last week’s school board meeting the board discussed next year’s school calendar will be based on flexibility.

Superintendent Donavan DeBoer said in 2020-2021 the school is going to have to be flexible because nobody is sure of the next step and where the schools will be in August. He noted if the school is allowed to open up, the first step would be to prepare and assess students.

DeBoer explained on the calendar he has homecoming listed twice to keep a couple of dates open and a decision will be made when the time comes.

He commented after speaking with Sanford last week the doctors said they don’t see the open gym and sports events happing for a while. He said sports are the big unknown if the virus can live on surfaces for 24 hours.

“What does that transfer look like when you’re hitting a volleyball back and forth? What does that transfer look like when you shoot baskets and playing catch?,” noted DeBoer.

He explained the air quality in the weight room in the Parker School and the size would only allow two to three students at a time. It would then need to be cleaned and then wait an hour before the next students come in.

“To me, common sense says you got one of two things. You have social distancing or you have sports. You don’t have them both,” commented DeBoer.

Board member Ransom Jones explained from his perspective in the medical field, the health care system is changing. He said the hospitals are in good shape in regards to caring for COVID patients. Jones believes that nobody has the right answer or the wrong answer.

“The true algorithm is viral load multiplier. How much of the virus is in the air? Are you coughing, sneezing, symptomatic, or asymptomatic infected? The viral load multiplier is how much time you spent together,” commented Jones.

Jones explained the medical field is learning that the virus is incredibly contagious and people are susceptible to it. He said there are so many unknowns, however, the good news is in the Midwest region it’s going well.

DeBoer noted there is federal and court law that is protecting restaurants, stores and schools so people can’t sue for civil liabilities.

Jones said people just have to consider what activities they are doing and using common sense of how the activity is being done. He noted leadership is important on how to guide the students and parents to keep them safe and also being able to move forward.